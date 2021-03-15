FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller with back buttons, mapping, more

-
Apps GamesNews8Bitdo

The brand new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller is now available for purchase. A sort of follow-up to the popular SN30 Pro+ original model that landed in 2019, the new controller supports Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam, and Raspberry Pi with a series of enhancements over its predecessor while retaining what made the 8Bitdo Pro so sought after in the first place. Head below for more details and a closer look. 

New 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller

The new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller features everything that made the original one of the best Switch pro-style controllers out there (some folks even prefer it over Nintendo’s Pro Controller). The somewhat retro form-factor houses four face buttons, two thumbsticks, the D-pad, shoulder triggers, and a pair of brand-new “pro-level back buttons.”

These new back buttons are fully programmable and can be re-mapped, much like the rest of the buttons available here. This is done through the 8Bitdo Ultimate software. Once only available on Mac and PC, these customization settings can also now be done app-side on iOS and Android. 

In addition to that, users can also create custom profiles for various controller mapping setups. Previously, you had to load up the desktop app and beam over a new profile to the controller, but the new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller can actually house up to three of them — all of which are selectable from directly on the controller with the new profile button. Add in the new mode switch button to flip between stock controller input modes (Switch, Android, X-input, D-input) and a textured backside for extra grip, and you’re looking at a new and improved version of what was already one of the best out there. 

Pro 2 gives you more ways to play. The custom profile switch button holds 3 custom profiles that can be switched on the fly. With an enhanced grip, Pro 2 allows you to hold the controller with even less effort. The new 4-way Mode Switch button allows you to instantly switch between Switch, Android, D-input and X-input so you can pair to any device as easily as possible.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller Pre-orders

Best of all, we aren’t seeing an up charge for the 8Bitdo Pro 2, which is now available for pre-order at the same $49.99 the original fetched (currently $48). It is available in black, gray, and G classic with red face buttons. The companion mobile phone clip and the travel case are sold separately. 

9to5Toys’ Take

8Bitdo has always created top-notch third-party gear for gamers, and the Pro 2 is no exception. While it would seem the original would still suffice just fine for most gamers, the new one is the same price, has even more customizable controls, and is far more simple to personalize with the Ultimate software. The Nintendo Pro Controller has another direct competitor to deal with now, and one that’s slightly less expensive, too. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordabl...
Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt,...
Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear...
Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Aloha Switch case hits...
Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Am...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Eyes of Ara, St...
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, ...
Score Nintendo Switch Lite with a $20 Amazon credit for...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $50

PowerA Animal Crossing Switch Controller hits Amazon low at $38 + more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $80

Get in shape the fun way, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for Switch now available at $70

$70 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19

From $19 Learn More
27% off

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

From $95 Learn More
20% off

Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speeds at a low of $130, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $90

DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is down to $60 for Prime members (Reg. $90)

$60 Learn More