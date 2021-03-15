The brand new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller is now available for purchase. A sort of follow-up to the popular SN30 Pro+ original model that landed in 2019, the new controller supports Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam, and Raspberry Pi with a series of enhancements over its predecessor while retaining what made the 8Bitdo Pro so sought after in the first place. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller

The new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller features everything that made the original one of the best Switch pro-style controllers out there (some folks even prefer it over Nintendo’s Pro Controller). The somewhat retro form-factor houses four face buttons, two thumbsticks, the D-pad, shoulder triggers, and a pair of brand-new “pro-level back buttons.”

These new back buttons are fully programmable and can be re-mapped, much like the rest of the buttons available here. This is done through the 8Bitdo Ultimate software. Once only available on Mac and PC, these customization settings can also now be done app-side on iOS and Android.

In addition to that, users can also create custom profiles for various controller mapping setups. Previously, you had to load up the desktop app and beam over a new profile to the controller, but the new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller can actually house up to three of them — all of which are selectable from directly on the controller with the new profile button. Add in the new mode switch button to flip between stock controller input modes (Switch, Android, X-input, D-input) and a textured backside for extra grip, and you’re looking at a new and improved version of what was already one of the best out there.

Pro 2 gives you more ways to play. The custom profile switch button holds 3 custom profiles that can be switched on the fly. With an enhanced grip, Pro 2 allows you to hold the controller with even less effort. The new 4-way Mode Switch button allows you to instantly switch between Switch, Android, D-input and X-input so you can pair to any device as easily as possible.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller Pre-orders

Best of all, we aren’t seeing an up charge for the 8Bitdo Pro 2, which is now available for pre-order at the same $49.99 the original fetched (currently $48). It is available in black, gray, and G classic with red face buttons. The companion mobile phone clip and the travel case are sold separately.

9to5Toys’ Take

8Bitdo has always created top-notch third-party gear for gamers, and the Pro 2 is no exception. While it would seem the original would still suffice just fine for most gamers, the new one is the same price, has even more customizable controls, and is far more simple to personalize with the Ultimate software. The Nintendo Pro Controller has another direct competitor to deal with now, and one that’s slightly less expensive, too.

