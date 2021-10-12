Tested: Is Coach’s luxurious pebbled leather iPhone 13 Wrap Case worth the price tag?

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new Coach iPhone 13 Leather Slim Wrap Case. The Coach iPhone 13 case lineup was one of the first out of the gate this year alongside the Incipio models, and it’s time to take a closer look at the fashion brand’s latest covers for Apple’s new handsets. Head below for a closer look at our Coach iPhone 13 Leather Slim Wrap Case review in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Coach iPhone 13 Leather Slim Wrap Case review

The Coach iPhone 13 Leather Slim Wrap Case covers your phone in luxurious leather with either the Emboss Signature C pebbled treatment or the “Retro C” sports logo. For the purposes of this review, we are specifically dealing with the high-end look of the pebbled Emboss Signature C model.

According to Coach, the case is “crafted in genuine Italian leather from the finest tanneries to “wrap your phone in luxury.” It features what the brand refers to as a wraparound design with 360-degree protection with a soft velvety finish interior to rest up against your precious new Apple handset.

Coach also says the case is wireless charging and MagSafe compatible, but we aren’t entirely convinced on this part (more details below).

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Wraparound design for 360-degree protection

Crafted in genuine leather

Soft, protective interior lining with a velvety finish

Wireless & MagSafe Charge Compatible

5.98 x 3.11 x .55 in

9to5Toys’ Take

The real standout element of the Coach iPhone 13 Leather Slim Wrap Case is the look and feel. The Emboss Signature C pebbled leather is a wonderful highlight here that adds a ton of luxury to your iPhone 13. The leather feels sumptuous and expensive, without quite hitting the heights of a proper leather coach apparel item or bag. The embossed letter pattern screams high-end fashion and will really stand out to anyone who has an eye for this kind of thing. It is easily among the nicest leather treatments we have experienced this year, despite adding a little bit more heft to the iPhone 13 than would be ideal for me.

The case offers up a nice raised lip surrounding the display and camera array, as expected, and while not specifically marketed as an overall protective case with drop protection, it will almost certainly help with the odd impact.

The so-called wraparound design is indeed in place here, but you will find a large opening along the top-most edge of the case, leaving that part of the iPhone 13’s bezel exposed to the elements. This does seem like an odd design choice from my point of view, without much benefit outside of personal aesthetic preference.

Outside of that personal gripe, the only real issue I’m having with the case is with the magnetic MagSafe compatibility. A wireless Qi-style charging signal passes through the case just fine, but I cannot seem to get Apple’s MagSafe charging puck to stick on the back of this case under any circumstance. It’s hard to say if this is an oversight on Coach’s part, a mistake in the marketing verbiage, or my fault entirely, but let us know below if you manage to get it to stick on there, and we will reach out to Coach in the meantime.

In the end, the $60 Coach iPhone 13 Leather Slim Wrap Case will be a go-to for me during special outings, business dinners, and things of that nature. It just looks too good and feels way too luxurious to let the MagSafe issue ruin the experience for me personally, especially because a design like this would never end up being my daily case anyway.

