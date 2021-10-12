Build a gaming PC on a budget with today’s up to 30% off component Gold Box from $14

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of PC gaming components including CPUs, motherboards, RAM kits, coolers, and more. With prices starting at $14, you’re looking at free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC but have been put off by the ongoing chip shortage, today’s 1-day sale arrives to make things more affordable. With almost all of the essentials included, you’ll be able to piece together both Intel and AMD-based systems with deep discounts attached. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable PC component deals:

Then for all of the accessories you could want to outfitting your battlestation, head on over to our PC gaming guide for markdowns on peripherals and more. Though you’ll definitely want to check out our launch coverage of the new NZXT releases including its Kraken Z coolers and an airflow case in slick white colorways.

Intel Core i7-10700KF CPU features:

10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700KF unlocked desktop processor, without processor graphics. Featuring Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3. 0, unlocked 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are optimized for enthusiast gamers and serious creators and help deliver high performance overclocking for an added boost. Discrete graphics required. Thermal solution NOT included in the box. ONLY compatible with 400 series chipset based motherboard. 125W.

