Best Android app deals of the day: Reigns Her Majesty, GRIS, SPACEPLAN, Minit, more

We are now ready to kick off the week in Android game and app deals with all of today’s best price drops. You’ll find some fresh new deals in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, including $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, but for now it’s all about the apps. We have quite a sizable collection of price drops today highlighted by titles such as Reigns: Her Majesty, GRIS, SPACEPLAN, Minit, Despotism 3k, ArtRage: Draw, Paint, Create, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a $79 price drop on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5G at Amazon that now joins ongoing price drops on OnePlus 9 Pro. Moving over to the wearable side of things, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is now $200 off the going rate alongside the second-best price of the year on Fitbit’s Versa 2 smartwatch. Our Google hub now features a solid price drop on the brand’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell and smart thermostats, but we are also tracking some great accessory deals today. Amazon is running a wide-ranging SanDisk storage sale, the new Spigen GaN/II USB-C Chargers are up to 30% off from $14, and here are the rest of today’s smartphone accessory deals.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Reigns Her Majesty:

Reigns: Her Majesty is the revolutionary follow-up to the smash swipe ‘em up hit Reigns. A cultural renaissance has bestowed the world with a new era of knowledge and enlightenment but greed and jealousy still conspire against the benevolent queen. Outwit and outlast those that would seek to depose you and your husband by swiping left or right, making just (or unjust) decisions on all manner of royal matters. Maintain the balance between the kingdom’s most powerful factions, use mystical items from your inventory, and navigate the increasingly complex politics and personal relationships of your dynasty.

