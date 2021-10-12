Anker’s latest sale discounts new P3 ANC earbuds, MagSafe chargers, more from $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is delivering its latest batch of discounts today, with the all-new Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds leading the way at $67.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in five different styles, you’d normally pay $80 for the recent releases with today’s offer marking the very first discount and a new all-time low. Delivering eye-catching designs to pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

This week’s best Anker deals:

Though for the latest and greatest from the brand, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro just launched to close out last week with one of the most robust and well-rounded feature sets on the market. You’re looking at ANC that will automatically adapt to your surroundings, four all-new colors, and a balanced sound profile. And best of all, you can currently score a launch discount that brings the earbuds down to $150. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

More on the Anker Soundcore Life P3 Earbuds:

Life P3 noise cancelling earbuds come in 5 eye-catching colors to pair with your personal style. And the ultra-compact case fits effortlessly in small bags or pockets. Life P3 noise cancelling earbuds’ thumping sound is produced by custom 11mm composite drivers. Activate BassUp mode in the app to further intensify bass in real-time. Sync the noise cancelling to your location for an optimized experience. Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes are each tailored to block out irritating background noises in each environment.

