Save $401 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop at an Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the new Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/256GB for $1,199 shipped. Returning to the all-time low set only once before, today’s offer is matching our previous mention at $401 off the usual $1,600 price tag. The new Razer Book 13 launched back at the beginning of the year with an 11th Gen Intel processor under the hood. There’s also a 13.4-inch 60Hz display, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Chroma RGB lighting packed into its CNC aluminum build which rounds out the package alongside Thunderbolt 4 and an array of other I/O. Head below for more.

If you’re someone who goes from gaming at the desktop to on the couch or even while out and about, the latest Razer Book 13 is sure to be a compelling option thanks to its lightweight design. A great way to make even better use of that versatility would be using your savings towards the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2, which arrives as a desktop docking station to not only elevate the laptop for better airflow, but also deliver some added I/O. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to see if it’s a worthy upgrade to your battlestation.

Though if your streaming setup could use some attention, the start of the month saw a notable discount go live on Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card. Whether you just want to plug a DSLR into your feed for using as a webcam or stream video from a PS5 or Switch, this accessory is up to the task at under $164.

Latest Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” 4K touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process. Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity.

