Amazon’s aloe hand sanitizer 6-packs now starting from $7.50 Prime shipped (Up to 28% off)

Amazon is now offering up to 28% off its Amazon Basic Care hand sanitizer. You can now score the 6-pack of Amazon Basic Care Aloe Hand Sanitizer for $7.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $10.50 or more, this is at least 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it’s starting to feel like we are getting passed the hand sanitizer craze here, let’s face it, this stuff has and will always be a good idea anyway. This mixture contains aloe and vitamin E and is “effective at eliminating more than 99.99% of many harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds.” More details below.

However, you can also save even more on this 4-pack of Safeguard Hand Sanitizer at just under $4 Prime shipped. You aren’t getting the vitamin E and aloe treatment here, but you can save slightly more with these squirt bottle options that are little more bag-friendly than today’s pump action bottles.

Then browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Basic Care hand sanitizer sale for additional options, larger bottles, and more starting from $7.50 Prime shipped.

You might also want to check out this Apple Health-ready smart blood pressure monitor deal as well as these air purifiers from $37 and today’s Amazon vitamin sale from $2.50 as well.

More on the Amazon Basic Care Aloe Hand Sanitizer:

Kills more than 99.99% of common germs * (*Effective at eliminating more than 99.99% of many harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds)

Six 12-fluid ounce bottles of hand sanitizer

62% Ethyl Alcohol

With Vitamin E

Aloe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!