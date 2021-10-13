Amazon’s aloe hand sanitizer 6-packs now starting from $7.50 Prime shipped (Up to 28% off)

-
AmazonHome Goods
28% off $7.50

Amazon is now offering up to 28% off its Amazon Basic Care hand sanitizer. You can now score the 6-pack of Amazon Basic Care Aloe Hand Sanitizer for $7.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $10.50 or more, this is at least 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it’s starting to feel like we are getting passed the hand sanitizer craze here, let’s face it, this stuff has and will always be a good idea anyway. This mixture contains aloe and vitamin E and is “effective at eliminating more than 99.99% of many harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds.” More details below. 

However, you can also save even more on this 4-pack of Safeguard Hand Sanitizer at just under $4 Prime shipped. You aren’t getting the vitamin E and aloe treatment here, but you can save slightly more with these squirt bottle options that are little more bag-friendly than today’s pump action bottles. 

Then browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Basic Care hand sanitizer sale for additional options, larger bottles, and more starting from $7.50 Prime shipped

You might also want to check out this Apple Health-ready smart blood pressure monitor deal as well as these air purifiers from $37 and today’s Amazon vitamin sale from $2.50 as well. 

More on the Amazon Basic Care Aloe Hand Sanitizer:

  • Kills more than 99.99% of common germs * (*Effective at eliminating more than 99.99% of many harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds)
  • Six 12-fluid ounce bottles of hand sanitizer
  • 62% Ethyl Alcohol
  • With Vitamin E
  • Aloe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Enjoy off-season savings on Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. elec...
Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower ditches gas + oil fo...
Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter $235 off, more in N...
ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-g...
BLACK+DECKER’s 2-piece yard kit makes leaf cleanup a ...
Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station is now $...
Score two Furinno end tables that ‘even a kidR...
Tested: Spigen’s iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag is on...
Show More Comments