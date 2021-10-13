This Apple Health-ready smart blood pressure monitor just fell to $45 shipped (Save 20%)

Greater Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Blood Pressure Monitor for $45 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since April. This smart blood pressure monitor is compatible with both iPhone to Android devices. iOS users even benefit from Apple Health integration that will make it a cinch to quickly log and keep tabs on stats. It’s powered by AA batteries, paving the way for easily swapping out rechargeables (if you have some) whenever the need arises. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to perform at-home health check-ups that are free of cords.

If you want to keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation levels as well (also known as SpO2), maybe you should apply today’s savings towards a Fosmon OLED Pulse Oximeter at $16. It’s also able to read pulse rate and strength in real time. Despite having an affordable price, it wields an OLED display. Readings are provided once you’ve attached it to a finger and the start button has been pressed.

While you’re at it, perhaps the BalanceFrom’s magnetic Trainer Stand will also be up your alley at $35. Other notable markdowns we’ve spotted lately range from humidifiers priced as low as $25 to Govee’s Neon LED Light Strip at $51. And if you’ve got a few smart speakers around the house, now’s a great time to tidy things up with two outlet shelves at $3.50 each.

Greater Goods Smart Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Greater Goods premium, connected blood pressure monitor kit comes with everything you need to make tracking heart health over time as simple and accurate as possible. Keep up with your systolic and diastolic blood pressure, as well as your pulse. Also, it’s compatible with two users, and you can store as many readings as you want in our proprietary app for iOS and Android.

A tried and true monitor, including a bright, color display, large stop/start button, and an irregular heart rate detector. The Greater Goods premium bluetooth monitor is the definition of what a BPM should be.

