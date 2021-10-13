LEVOIT VeSync Core 400S smart home air purifier hits Amazon low at $180 + more from $37

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT VeSync Core 400S Smart Air Purifier for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $220, this is a solid $40 price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. It sells for $220 direct where it also carries a 4+ star rating. A great way to help rid your home of bacteria and airborne contaminants this cold and flu season, it packs an H13 HEPA filter alongside an activated carbon layer to “capture 99.97% of airborne particles.” This is also a smart purifier with the ability to automatically analyze your home’s air quality, serving up real-time data to your smartphone and even making adjustments on its own (when in auto mode). You can even control it with voice commands after connecting it to your Alexa and Google Assistant gear. Head below for even more air purifier deals from $37.

Prefer to go the humidifier route for the winter? We are still tracking series of deals on those with offers starting from $25 shipped and up to $65 in savings on models from LEVOIT and more. Then go dive into our smart home hub for offers on Amazon’s new Echo Show 8, the Google Nest Hub, and this Philips Hue outdoor HomeKit lighting bundle sale just in time for Halloween.

Ideal for Large Room: Powerful VortexAir 3.0 Technology increases air circulation and provides a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 260 CFM, changing the air in a 403 sq ft room 5x per hour. Freely place your air purifier anywhere in the room with the large 360° air intake

High-Efficiency Filtration: Ease sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne contaminants. The H13 True HEPA Filter works alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, smoke, pollen, odor

