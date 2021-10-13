Prep for cold and flu season with Amazon vitamin deals from $2.50: Nature’s Bounty, more

Amazon is now offering up to 81% off a giant selection of vitamins, supplements, cold and flu medication, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $2.50 and come just in-time for cold and flu season. You’ll find loads of immune system-boosting vitamins on tap and as well as medications to prepare for the worst and even some supplements for your ongoing health and fitness routine. Head below the fold for a closer look and some top picks.

Amazon vitamins and supplements sale:

Once your set here, head over to our home goods guide for more discounted upgrades for around the house. Hit up our feature on the best new cookbook for fall and then check out deals on Ninja’s Smart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, this all-time low on SodaStream’s Terra Sparkling Water Maker, and much more right here

More on the Nature Made Extra Strength Vitamin C:

Vitamin C is an antioxidant and essential nutrient to support health. This chewable Vitamin C is an easy and tasty way to get the immune support you need, every day. Vitamin C not only supports iron absorption but is also an essential part of collagen synthesis which helps support skin health. Show your skin some love, with easy vitamin C chewables. Does Not Contain Any of the 8 Major Allergens. 

