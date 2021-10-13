Anker’s new Nebula Android TV 4K streamer is on sale for the first time at $75 (Reg. $90)

Following its launch last month, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the very first discount on its new Nebula Android TV 4K Streaming Media Player. Normally fetching $90, clipping the on-page coupon will currently drop the price down to $74.99. Delivering not only the first markdown of any kind, this amounts to a new all-time low with $15 in savings attached. Powered by Android TV, this new release from Anker delivers its first streaming media player. The compact dongle packs 4K HDR playback of all your favorite streaming services and pairs with a voice remote to call upon Assistant for finding content. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional details and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on an Android-friendly streamer is by going with the latest Chromecast with Google TV. This 4K streamer delivers much of the same Assistant-enabled features as the lead deal, but with more of the first-party integration you’d expect from an in-house offering. Its $50 price tag is also pretty compelling, too.

If you’d just prefer to bring home a new home theater display altogether, we’re tracking the first discounts on Hisense’s new A6G 4K Android TV lineup. With some notable savings attached, you’ll be able to take up to $160 off with prices starting at $310. Though the deals we spotted yesterday on TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED Google TVs are pretty enticing too at $100 off.

Anker Nebula Android TV 4K Streamer

More than 7,000 choices make it easy to stream your favorite content, including shows on Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus. 4K resolution and HDR enrich your movie with colors that light up your room and picture quality that leaves you completely captivated. Dolby Digital Plus ensures that your ears are just as pleased as your eyes with heart-pounding thuds and whispers so close you can feel them. Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle is voice-activated with the Google Assistant and compatible with Chromecast, meaning you can play content from any Android device.

