TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs on sale for first time at $100 off

Best Buy is now offering the all-new TCL 6-Series Mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount on the recent release with $100 in savings attached. TCL’s latest TV arrives with plenty of notable features that cover everything from the panel itself to all other ends of the viewing experience. Its 65-inch screen is centered around a 4K QLED Mini-LED panel with a native 120Hz variable refresh rate that sports 240 dimming zones for better contrast between its vivid colors and dark blacks. Over on the smart side of its feature set, Google TV headlines for access to all of your favorite streaming services. And to round out the package, you’re looking at a single HDMI 2.1 port to go with three standard inputs, Wi-Fi 6 support, and more. Dive into our first impressions hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

If bringing home a 65-inch panel is a bit too big for your home theater, Best Buy will also sell you the latest 55-inch model of TCL 6-Series QLED 4K TV on sale. Currently marked down to $899.99, you’re looking the same $100 in savings from its usual price tag with today’s offer marking yet another all-time low. Sporting the same Mini-LED technology noted above, this Google TV arrives with much of the same feature set, just in a smaller package.

For those who don’t mind going with an Android TV interface as opposed to the more recent Google TV offerings above, we’re tracking a series of the latest units from Hisense on sale. Its new A6G lineup arrives at new all-time lows starting at $310, delivering various screen sizes for your home theater at up to $160 off.

TCL 6-Series Mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV features:

CL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!