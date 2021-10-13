Anker launches new Soundcore Frames smart sunglasses with customizable designs

Today, Anker is expanding its Soundcore lineup into a new product category with the launch of its all-new Soundcore Frames. Debuting as the brand’s first smart sunglasses, the wearables deliver customizable frames to pair with built-in speakers, microphones, and more. Head below for all of the details.

Anker’s new Soundcore Frames arrive with swappable frames

Last we checked in earlier this month, Anker was debuting a new pair of its flagship Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds. Now continuing to roll out a new release, the brand is going with a more unique approach this time around for its latest entry into the lineup.

Arriving as Anker’s very first smart wearable, the new Soundcore Frames bring built-in speakers for personal listening to a pair of sunglasses. On both sides of the frame, you’re looking at a pair of drivers – 25mm for the main and 8mm for a secondary speaker – which work with integrated mics for taking calls or just listening to music.

Battery life is about what you’d expect from the Bluetooth-enabled form factor, with 5.5 hours of usage on a single charge before needing to plug back in. To that cause, Anker has implemented a unique magnetic charger, which when in a pinch, can offer 1.5-hours of playback from just 10 minutes of being plugged in.

While the Anker Soundcore Frames are hardly the first pair of smart glasses on the market, these new debuts do bring a lot to the table that you won’t find on other models. Most notable is one of the biggest design aspects of the glasses, which allows you to easily swap the frame for different styles. Each of the temples house all of the electronics and then snap into the frames for various looks.

At launch, there will be three unique versions available, which deliver everything from more stylish looks to sporty form factors and more. Anker also notes that you’ll be able to have prescriptions lenses made for those who want to rock them on a daily basis.

Speaking of, the new Anker Soundcore Frames will be officially launching next month, with a mid-November shipping date. You can expect to pay $199.99 for the upcoming releases in a starter kit, as well as $49.99 for additional frames after the fact. We’re expecting storefront pages to go live in the near future here.

9to5Toys’‘ take:

Earlier this month, I got a chance to check out the new Anker Soundcore Frames in person and have to say that I am quite impressed, even though I still think that these smart wearables will remain more of a niche offering compared to the much more commonplace wrist-bound counterpart.

Still, there’s a lot to note about the new releases from Anker for those who are in fact intrigued by the idea of a smart pair of sunglasses. The build quality is pretty solid, and while I didn’t get a chance to rock out for too long, the audio quality was notable for the form factor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!