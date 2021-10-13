Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Galaxy Trucker, FoodyLife, Snap Markup, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s official MagSafe Charger dropped down to $30 shipped this morning just before we caught a $150 price drop on its latest Mac mini, plus you’ll find even more in our Apple deal hub. But for now it’s all about the apps including highlights like Galaxy Trucker, FoodyLife: The Food Diary App, Snap Markup, Cosmic Frontline AR, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ṖreSETS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mushrooms PRO – Hunting Safe: $4 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Photo Plus – Image Editor: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $40, MLB Show 21 Jackie Robinson $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MIDAS – 4K LIVE FILTER CAMERA: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Motex: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Stories: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shortcut Pro – Icons Changer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Artmator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Writemator: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Galaxy Trucker:

The award-winning adaptation of Vlaada Chvátil’s award-winning board game. Build space ships, dodge meteors, and fight off bad guys, all in a quest to be the trucker with the most cosmic credits at the end of the game. Can you build a space ship from sewer pipes? Are you willing to face meteors, pirates, and smugglers? Can you fly a five-engine ship after four engines have been destroyed? Then you are our kind of trucker!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!