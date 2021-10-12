Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10, Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Sonic Mania on Nintendo Switch for $9.99 in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $20, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is 50% off the going rate and a great time to add it to your library. You’ll also find some more classic Sonic titles on sale via the eShop down below, just make sure you dive into our coverage of the upcoming SEGA Genesis Nintendo Switch Online titles and controller while you’re at it. Multiple playable characters join Sonic on an all-new 2D adventure “with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army.” Head below for more including Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Rayman Legends, Collection of Mana, Cuphead, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Happy Nintendo Switch OLED launch day! Where and when to buy
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic The Hedgehog $6 (Reg. $8)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Switch $6 (Reg. $8)
- SONIC FORCES Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Rayman Legends PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom: New Lands Xbox $4 (Reg. $15)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Target RedCard holders can score it for $38 shipped
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Fallout 76 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSMARIO
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $30 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Golf Story eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSFCRY
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 eShop $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne Remaster PSN $32.50 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Plus Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Wattam PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County PSN $4 (Reg. $13)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- METAL GEAR SOLID V PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $44 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Works Set $80 (rarely available)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PSN $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
