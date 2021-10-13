Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $40, MLB Show 21 Jackie Robinson $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped using code ADSZLDA at checkout. Now back up to $55.50 at Amazon, this is matching the all-time low there and the best price we have tracked since release. A must-have for any avid Zelda fan, this is a remastered version of the original with updated visuals, controls, and more for your Switch library. Players soar down to the land beneath the clouds to “experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series and learn how Link and Zelda first formed a legendary bond.” Head below for more including MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition, Persona 5 Royal, Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and much more.

