Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $40, MLB Show 21 Jackie Robinson $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped using code ADSZLDA at checkout. Now back up to $55.50 at Amazon, this is matching the all-time low there and the best price we have tracked since release. A must-have for any avid Zelda fan, this is a remastered version of the original with updated visuals, controls, and more for your Switch library. Players soar down to the land beneath the clouds to “experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series and learn how Link and Zelda first formed a legendary bond.” Head below for more including MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition, Persona 5 Royal, Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Royal physical $25 (Reg. $33+)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition PSN $28 (Reg. $70)
- Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic The Hedgehog $6 (Reg. $8)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Switch $6 (Reg. $8)
- SONIC FORCES Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Rayman Legends PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom: New Lands Xbox $4 (Reg. $15)
- Cuphead Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Mario Party Superstars $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSMARIO
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $30 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSFCRY
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County PSN $4 (Reg. $13)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- METAL GEAR SOLID V PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $44 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $35 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
