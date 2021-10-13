Amazon knocks $70 off Ninja’s Smart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, now $230 shipped + more

Amazon is now offering the Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $229.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $300 and currently on sale for $250 at Target, today’s deal is up to $80 and perfect timing for bringing the grill indoors this fall/winter. This indoor grill also features a built-in 4-quart air fryer alongside the ability to roast, bake, dehydrate, and more. Along with the steel finish, four smart protein programs, and nine doneness levels, this model also comes with a leave-in thermometer for the perfect cook. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target. More details below.

But if it’s just a basic indoor grill to bring inside this winter you’re after, save even more and go with the Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill. It sells for just over $42 shipped at Amazon and provides a dishwasher-safe BBQ experience you can enjoy indoors all winter. Just don’t expect to get the multi-cooker features and built-in air fryer here (you’ll find some dedicated models on sale below though).

More air fryer deals:

More on the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill:

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer

Perfectly cook food on the inside to your desired doneness and char grill every side with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology and the Smart Cook System. 500F cyclonic air and the 500F grill grate combine to give you delicious char grilled marks and flavors

Smart Cook System—4 smart protein settings, 9 customizable doneness levels, and the Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button. No more guess

