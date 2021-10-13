This tool can check moisture levels in wood, cotton, furniture, and more: $18 (Save 30%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter Pinless Wood Moisture Meter for $18.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $26, today’s offer shaves roughly $8 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with this moisture meter, you’ll be able to quickly gather the water saturation level in wood. Thanks to a pin-less design, it will not cause any damage and still has a mere 2% margin of error. Readings will range from 4% to 80%, making it easy to identify the condition of building materials. It can be used on indoor or outdoor materials and also works on cotton, furniture, and more.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to also grab one of DOWELL’s 9-inch Magnetic Box Levels at $7 Prime shipped. With three different bubbles, you’ll be able to measure from 0-, 45-, and 90-degree angles. A magnetic design makes it a cinch to latch onto a wide variety of metallic materials.

Why stop there when our DIY and outdoor tools guide is full of other notable discounts? For instance, the CRAFTSMAN 102-piece home tool kit is $79, a Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Car Wash Mitt has hit $9, and a large tool sale has landed at Amazon with up to 40% off DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, and more.

Dr.meter Pinless Wood Moisture Meter features:

When measuring the moisture content of expensive and/or beautiful wood items, you want to preserve their beauty. This pinless moisture content detector was designed with that in mind. You can now get precise moisture content reading with the purely inductive scanning method and keep the wooden surfaces intact.

To cater for the measurement of moisture in wooden materials of various densities, we have included 10 special grades. This makes this humidity detector suitable for use for indoor and outdoor wooden materials. You can use it to determine the moisture content in cotton, furniture, and medical supplies.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!