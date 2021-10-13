CRAFTSMAN’s 102-piece home tool kit tackles many projects for $79 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the the CRAFTSMAN 102-piece Home Tool Kit for $78.99 shipped. Down from its $99 list price, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Normally, when we see tool kits like this go on sale, you’ll find that they’re geared toward mechanics. Well, today’s deal is actually made for homeowners and includes quite a few must-have tools. When you open the package, you’ll find three different pliers, multiple sockets, a hammer, screwdrivers, and more. It all fits in a durable blow-molded case making it easy to store and letting you know whenever a piece goes missing. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Lowe’s. Head below for more.

Set aside the CRAFTSMAN namesake for the Amazon Basics 173-piece Home Tool Kit for $55.50 shipped. While it includes more overall pieces than today’s lead deal, you’ll find that Amazon’s offering only comes with a 1-year warranty. CRAFTSMAN, on the other hand, ships with a full lifetime warranty that covers just about anything that can happen to your tools within the normal realm of use. Having used the CRAFTSMAN warranty personally several times before, it’s always a simple process and is worth considering when buying tools.

Don’t forget about Amazon’s Epic Deal that’s going on today only, offering up to 40% off tools from DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, and more from $5. Plus, Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week is still live with up to $200 off Milwaukee and more, including a $199 RYOBI 6-tool combo kit.

More on the CRAFTSMAN 102-piece Tool Kit:

  • Slip joint, groove joint, and long nose pliers come with the socket tool kit for increased access in various situations.
  • Fiberglass hammer for increased comfort and decreased fatigue.
  • Bi-material screwdrivers for increased comfort and decreased fatigue.

