Hearth and Hand with Magnolia x Target debut their holiday collection

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines partners with Target once again for an exclusive holiday collection. With pricing starting at just $4, this budget-friendly holiday collection is a must-see. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Hearth & Hand Magnolia collection.

Hearth & Hand x Target Holiday Decor

One of our favorite items from this collection is the beautiful Holiday Plaid Table Runner for just $18. This tartan runner is a classic piece that can be used for years to come. The runner easily elevates your dinner table and is available in two sizes. Better yet, after the dinner is over, the runner is machine washable. If you have a smaller table, the Holiday Plaid Tablecloth is perfect and priced at $25.

Another favorite piece to add holiday cheer to your home is the Target Metal Advent Calendar with Wreath Magnet. This is a fun way to create a countdown for Christmas and your kids will love it too. The calendar is aesthetically pleasing and the cream background really makes the numbers pop. It’s priced at just $20.

Elevate your holiday style with the Plaid Poms Stocking that’s priced at just $15. This Tartan stocking is a quick and easy decoration and the size is great for small gifts. The stocking also has an attached loop for convenient display.

Enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate in the 16-ounce Snowflake Stoneware Mug. This stoneware mug is nice for hot or cold beverages and can be microwaved as well as placed in the dishwasher. Best of all, this beautiful mug is perfect for gifting and it’s priced at just $5.

You will also want to be sure to get your home ready for the holiday season with the new Monique Lhuilier x Pottery Barn collection.

