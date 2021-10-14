Amazfit’s all-new GTS 3 Smartwatch goes on sale with bundled Band 5 at $170 ($220 value)

After being announced earlier this week, we’re now seeing the very first price cut on the new Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch. Right now at QVC, the all-new release comes bundled with the Amazfit Band 5 for $169.99 shipped when code HOLIDAY has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $180, the bundled fitness tracker adds another $40 in value to the package in order to save you $50 overall. And given that the Amazfit GTR 3 won’t begin shipping at other retailers until October 20, this discount gives you a chance to get in on the brand’s latest early. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Amazfit GTS 3 arrives as the brand’s latest smartwatch and comes equipped with specs to match that status. Its always-on 1.75-inch AMOLED display pairs with a series of new sensors like a BioTracker PPG 3 biometric monitor for tracking blood-oxygen saturation alongside heart rate, sleep, stress, and all of the usual fitness stats. Battery life clocks in an impressive 12 days and rounds out the package with built-in Alexa and a water-resistant design.

Though if you don’t mind going with one of Amazfit’s other fitness trackers, we’re still noting a discount on its T-Rex Smartwatch right now. Delivering an AMOLED display with 20-day battery life, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date at $90.

Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch features:

You’re built to move. And so is the Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch. Ready for anything — from a morning jog to daily routines to stopping at the gym, this multitasker keeps track of your movements, while also making it super easy to check the weather, sync your calendar, and get needed notifications. The oh-so-sleek AMOLED display with customizable watch faces provides the ultimate in personalization while you monitor everything from steps traveled to stress levels to sleep quality.

