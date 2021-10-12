Amazfit’s T-Rex AMOLED smartwatch with 20-day battery life nears low at $90 (Save up to $50)

Amazfit is currently offering its T-Rex Smartwatch for $89.99 shipped. Down from the $140 list price, you can save a solid $50 today, matching our previous mention and falling just $5 shy of the all-time low. Centered on the 1.3-inch AMOLED display, Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch packs a 20-day battery life, fitness tracking features, GPS, and smart notifications all into a rugged exterior that’s passed a dozen military-grade certifications. This smartwatch is truly ready for any adventure with 5ATM water-resistance as well, plus 14 unique sport modes, and compatibility for both iOS and Android. Currently rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

To add some extra protection while facing the great outdoors, it might be worth putting a fraction of those savings towards this 4-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $13. They’re designed specifically for the T-Rex smartwatch, so you can still enjoy the vibrant AMOLED display with some added peace of mind in case of severe drops or accidents.

While you’re here, we’ve tracked a few other deals that might be of interest to you, like this gorgeous Gerber Paraframe I knife at low of $16.50, these popular ESR Cloud leather and silicone AirTags cases starting at just $2.50 apiece, Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Buds ANC at up to $90 off, and a whopping 40% off the eufy C1 Smart Scale with Apple Health.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.

A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.

The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

