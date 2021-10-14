Create the tidiest wardrobe in the house with six Amazon drawer organizers: $14.50 (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering six of its Amazon Basics Drawer Organizer Boxes for $14.41 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let the list price fool you, these typically sell for $20. This works out to 28% off and gets you within $1 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Dressers and wardrobes in general can prove difficult to keep organized. Thankfully, solutions exist to help solve this problem and this is one of them. For roughly $2.50 each, you’ll get a variety of organizer bins that are specifically made with dresser drawers in mind. You’ll get small, medium, and large sized solutions that range from 5.8 by 5.8 inches to 11 by 11 inches. All sizes have a unified height of 5.5 inches.

If six of the bins above feel like overkill for your needs, perhaps a couple of Amazon Basics Undergarment Organizers would be a better fit at $8 Prime shipped. Each unit spans 6 by 13.5 inches and have six slots. While specifically marketed for use with undergarments, there’s really no reason you can’t use these for shirts, scarves, and the list goes on.

Keep the ball rolling when you keep a cleaner vehicle using this $10.50 car trash can. You can also lighten your load by switching to Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet at $50. Other discounts worth checking out range from a couple of Furinno end tables that ‘even a kid’ can assemble at $13.50 each to this leather Apple Watch band for $7.50.

Amazon Basics Drawer Organizer Boxes features:

Set of 6 drawer organizers includes small, medium, and large sizes (2 of each)

Made of strong yet breathable cloth; collapsible for space-saving storage

Helps keep items neatly contained, like socks and underwear or baby cloths and booties

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!