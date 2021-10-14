This leather Apple Watch band expands your collection at $7.50 Prime shipped (32% off)

MARGE PLUS-WY (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 42/44/45mm Leather Apple Watch Band for $7.47 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A price drop in tandem with the on-page coupon shaves a total of 32% off and comes within $0.33 of the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. This affordable Apple Watch band allows you to expand your collection without breaking the bank. It works with 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm styles and is comprised of “100% genuine leather.” Stitching along both sides of the band shake up the design and the band is ready to fit wrists ranging from 6.3 to 7.9 inches in size.

If you’re after a solo loop band, this offering will costs roughly the same at under $8 Prime shipped. It’s comprised of silicone and elastomer to deliver a style that’s “soft, lightweight, breathable, and comfortable to wear.” There are five colors to pick from, making it a cinch for many to find a style they may not already have.

Once you’re finished here, you may also want to have a look at these AirTag case and accessory deals from $9.50. Other markdowns that could be up your alley range from Nomad’s Horween leather Apple Watch band at $20 to the all-new Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch with Band 5 at $170. Finally, be sure to peek at our dedicated Apple guide for even more discounts.

Marge Plus Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Fit Size: Fits 6.3″-7.9″ (160mm-200mm) wrist, it can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, simple but attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.

Superior Quality: 100% Genuine Leather Band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, New stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-coloured Classic buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!