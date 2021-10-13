Score two Furinno end tables that ‘even a kid’ can assemble at $13.50 each (26% off)

Amazon is offering the two Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Tables for $26.88 shipped. With a typical price of around $36, today’s deal shaves 26% off and is a match for the best offer we’ve tracked in over a year. These end tables offer a minimalistic design along with a quick and easy setup process. No screws are used and tools are not required, helping drive home just how simple these will be to piece together. Once assembled each unit will span 13.4 by 13.4 by 20 inches. The gray and black colorway gives these units a versatile look that will blend nicely in a wide variety of spaces.

Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Table features:

Fits in your space, fits on your budget.

Easy no hassle no tools 5-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish.

Sturdy on flat surface.

