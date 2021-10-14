In our first deep dive into Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone, we take a closer look at the new game mode

Today, we got our first look at the upcoming Hazard Zone in Battlefield 2042, which will be a mode “unlike anything we’ve done before,” according to the developers behind the game. Essentially, you and your squad are scavenging for valuable resources while enemies and storms close in trying to prevent your escape. There’s quite a bit more to it than that, so if the basis sounds intriguing, keep reading to take a closer look at Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone.

Hazard Zone will be a unique 4-player game mode that pits squad against squad

Hazard Zone will be a smaller 4-player game mode where players build a squad based on playstyle. Each Specialist has a unique asset and characteristic to bring to the squad, so choose wisely when trying to build a team to retrieve the Data Drives scattered throughout the battlefield.

There are five main phases of the game. First off, you’ll Strategize and Equip, confirming your insertion point, choosing your specialist, and selecting a loadout and Tactical Upgrade. After that, there’s the Unsert phase where you’ll deploy to the predetermined points. Next, you’ll deploy an Intel Scanner and face off against enemy squads, Occupying Forces, and the world itself in the Retrieve phase. Then there’s the First Extraction, the first of two options to ensure your survival before the Last Extraction when remaining squads fight over who escapes and who dies trying.

Though squads may be small, the game is still fairly large with up to 32 player lobbies across all seven Battlefield 2042 maps

Those on PC, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5 will enjoy 15- to 25-minute games with up to 32 players, while those on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be limited to 24 player matches. This means that while your squad only has four people on it, there will be quite a few other people out there to fight against. Think battle royale but slightly smaller, and more objective based.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m quite excited to see what comes of Battlefield 2042. It feels like DICE and EA are pushing the envelope this year, going away from ultra-realistic to fun and unique game modes, something I’ve been wanting for quite some time.

I think Hazard Zone sounds like a unique experience that we’ve not seen all that often in other games. Battle royale is one of my favorite genres, in certain scenarios. I love Apex Legends because of the skill each Legend takes to master, and the relatively small 60-player matches that go on there. Hazard Zone sounds somewhat similar, as each squad has to choose wisely which Specialist they play as, and with 32 players, things will be hectic but not crazy.

While I missed the first open beta for Battlefield 2042 due to being out of town, I’m ready to hit the ground running on the next. I’m excited for what Battlefield has to offer this year, and will likely be picking up the game at some point to play through. What about you?

