Battlefield 2042 now launching mid-November, missing original release date by almost a month

Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in the series and originally announced on June 9, is seeing a delayed launch. Originally slated to release on October 22, the game will now launch on November 19, almost a full month later. DICE, the team behind Battlefield 2042, released a statement as to why the game is delayed, as well as some additional information on upcoming betas and more.

Battlefield 2042 is delayed nearly a month due to “unforeseen challenges”

DICE released a statement as to why Battlefield 2042 is being delayed nearly a month. The statement reads:

Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.

Battlefield 2042 is the biggest game yet from DICE in the series, and it needs plenty of time to mature into a title we’ll love to play

This pandemic has gone on longer than any of us could have imagined, and I’m sure that it’s affected launches that we might not even know about yet. Battlefield 2042 is the largest version of the game ever released, and not just because they’re making it ultra-high resolution. As we talked about in the announcement, Battlefield 2042 has a lot of unique aspects we haven’t seen in any games before. From being able to jump into matches with up to 128 players, having the largest maps yet, and dynamic world events, there’s a lot for the teams to work on.

Battlefield V did not have that great of a launch, and many were turned off by the title. As someone who has a few hundred hours in Battlefield 1, I was quite disappointed by the release of Battlefield V. However, the trailers and information we have so far of Battlefield 2042 make the game look absolutely amazing, and if the team wants to nail the launch, they’ll have to take as much time as possible to fine-tune everything for a solid release.

No word on when the open beta will happen, but DICE says we’ll know more later this month

This setback also pushes the open beta period back a bit, and we’re not sure when it’ll take place. However, we should know more later this month, which means the beta will likely happen sometime in mid-October.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m excited for Battlefield 2042. I really want the game to release to a ton of fanfare and welcoming gestures from the community, but that’ll only happen if DICE takes their time with this one. Of course, EA wants the game to come out before 2021 ends, and so do gamers. But, even if more delays are required, I’d rather avoid a Cyberpunk 2077 launch and have Battlefield 2042 release properly fixed and ready for all platforms. What are your thoughts? Do you agree with delaying a game launch to fix more bugs, or do you think developers should just stick to their original dates and issue post-launch updates? Let us know in the comments below.

