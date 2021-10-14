Chefman’s 1.8L Electric Kettle features a sleek LED band at low of $25 (Save 38%)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 1.8L Electric Stainless Steel Kettle for $24.99 Prime shipped. Down from a going rate of $40, you can save a solid 38% today and mark a new all-time Amazon low. This classic stainless steel kettle is a great gift for tea lovers, students, or anyone who likes to curl up with a warm beverage as the cold weather settles in. It sports a 1.8L capacity with a built-in tea diffuser, which is enough to make seven drinks at a time. The compact design makes it great for dorm rooms, and it comes complete with a sleek LED ring around the base. See more options below.

For an even more affordable approach, why not go classic with this Mr. Coffee stovetop kettle for less than $10 Prime shipped. While it’s not quite as sizeable as Chefman’s electric option, you can still enjoy delicious brewed beverages and a classic look with this stainless steel kettle, not to mention a considerable drop in price as well.

More on Chefman’s 1.8L Electric Kettle:

Discover unique flavor combinations and unique health benefits of your morning cup of tea. Brewing classic and exotic beverages has never been easier than with the integrated, reusable infuser, bringing the flavor to your cup with no additional wait time for steeping. Skip the wait for your cleansing morning tea, delicious fresh oatmeal, or decadent hot cocoa with the kettle that boils water faster than stove top or microwave methods.

