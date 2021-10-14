Let Cuisinart’s retro-style Electric Can Opener do it, now matching Amazon low at $15 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener in white for $14.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, like it fetches at Bed Bath and Beyond, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low at more than 40% off the going rate. Never open another can manually again with this retro-style electric opener on the countertop. A magnetic lid holder in combination with the press-and-release lever make for simple operation while the extra-wide base “prevents sliding or tipping.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Bed Bath and Beyond. More details below.

When it comes to a brand name upright option like today’s lead deal, it really doesn’t get much more affordable. Even the Amazon Basics option fetches $18 right now. But if you don’t mind putting some elbow grease into it and skipping out on the electric option altogether, this manual Amazon Basics Can Opener sells for $9 Prime shipped.

More on the Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener:

Electric can opener with precision Power Cut blade

Press-and-release lever for easily opening any standard-size can

Extra-wide base prevents sliding or tipping; stops automatically

Magnetic lid holder; removable activation lever; easy-to-clean design

Product Built to North American Electrical Standards

