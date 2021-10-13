Oster’s classic 12-speed blender is built to last for just $25 Prime shipped (Save 38%)

Amazon is currently offering Oster’s classic 12-speed Blender for $24.99 Prime shipped. Down from a list price of $30, though recently going for as much as $40, you can save up to 38% today and mark a new all-time low. If you’ve been in the market for a new blender, this reliable classic is about as affordable as it gets. It features 12 blending speeds from a simple pulse to a blazing puree, as well as Oster’s Crush Pro stainless steel blade array for 700W of blending power. And for easy cleanup, the 5-cup Boroclass blending jar is both sturdy and dishwasher safe. Backed by a 10-year warranty. See more options below.

While you’d be hard-pressed to find a more reliable blender for less, this Elite Gourmet immersion blender should still do the trick for making smoothies, dips, mixed drinks, and other delights at just $14. The 150W motor can power through a wide variety of fruits, veggies, ice, and more, with a compact design that saves plenty of counter space. Plus, the removable blending rod and blades are also dishwasher safe.

You can find even more affordable ways to upgrade your kitchen in our home goods guide. There, you’ll see deals on everything from electric juicers for 48% off to Ninja’s popular Smart Indoor Girll and Air Fryer down to $230 shipped. But it’s not just home cooks who can take advantage; our home goods guide is packed with all things cooking, cleaning, decor, and more.

Oster’s Classic 12-speed Blender features:

Crush Pro 4 Blade uses stainless steel, 4-point design to pulverize and chop with precision

Oster 10 Year DURALAST All-Metal Drive Limited Warranty for lasting durability

12 Speeds from PULSE to PUREE

5-Cup Boroclass Glass Jar is dishwasher safe for easy clean up

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!