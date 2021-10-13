Pair Apple Watch Series 7 with a discounted Nomad Horween leather band at $20 (Save 70%)

Nomad is currently discounting a selection of its Apple Watch bands, with the Leather Modern Strap leading the way at $19.95. Like everything else in the sale, shipping rates vary per order. Delivering 70% in savings from its original $70 price tag, you’re looking at the best price of the year that’s $15 under our previous mention. Compatible with everything from your existing Apple Watch to the all-new Series 7 slated to arrive this Friday, Nomad’s Modern Strap delivers premium stylings to your handset on a budget. Available in several different styles with lugs to match various models of Apple Watch, each one sports a genuine Horween leather build, as is accustomed for Nomad these days. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Nomad Apple Watch bands:

Nomad Leather Modern Strap features:

Each strap is made with true craftsmanship. Built with genuine Horween leather, the color may vary slightly from strap to strap, providing a natural and unique look for your Apple Watch. We chose Horween Leather for these straps as it offers an unparalleled blend of quality, consistency, responsiveness, and innovation. As the strap comes into contact with elements around you, the leather will develop a patina, or a dark lustrous sheen, making your strap unlike any other. Modern Strap evolves with its beautiful leather patina, creating a unique look. Each strap ages and develops its own character, ensuring that your Apple Watch stands out from the rest.

