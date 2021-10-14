Philips new Fidelio L3 ANC Pro+ wireless headphones see first discount at $130 off

Amazon is currently offering the new Philips Fidelio L3 ANC Wireless Headphones for $219.99 shipped. Down from $350, today’s massive $130 cut marks the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Led by Bespoke 40mm drivers, Philips Fidelio L3 headphones are set to deliver “natural, perfectly balanced notes” alongside “tight bass, smooth, rounded midrange and high frequencies that sparkle with detail.” You’ll find some impressive hybrid active noise cancellation highlighting the audio here, with a lightweight aluminum build leading to satin and leather ear cups. Other notable features include 38-hour battery life, multi-device connection, and Alexa support. See more details below.

If Philips’ flagship headphones are maybe a bit more than you’d bargained for, then these Anker SoundCore Life Q20 ones might be a better fit for just $50. These also feature a 40-hour battery life and hybrid active noise cancellation with inner and outer microphones. That way, there’s absolutely nothing standing between you and your music, even if the audio experience might not be of the same class as our lead deal.

Though for a nice mid-tier option, you may want to take a look at JBL’s CLUB 950NC headphones at low of $100. These pack well over 2-days of playtime with adaptive noise cancellation, Alexa and Assistant support, plus a unique STAGE+ setting meant specifically for recording and mixing. Otherwise, you’ll be sure to find something worthwhile in our coverage of Bose’s 48-hour fall sale with ANC headphones, smart sunglasses, and more up to $80 off.

Philips’ Fidelio L3 ANC wireless headphones feature:

EXQUISITELY CRAFTED 40 MM DRIVERS make for natural, perfectly balanced notes—tight bass, smooth, rounded midrange and high frequencies that sparkle with detail.

STATE-OF-THE-ART HYBRID ACTIVE NOISE CANCELING (ANC): Two mics in each ear cup filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness mode is there to bring the outside world back to you when needed.

ENJOY ABSOLUTE COMFORT AND LUXURY. Sleek, lightweight aluminum, Scottish Muirhead leather, and matte dark satin ear-cup rings ensure that these earphones feel as sumptuous as they sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!