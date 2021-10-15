Apple’s AirPods Pro with 24-hour battery just dropped down to $180 at Amazon (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $249, this is among the best prices of the year, within $1 of our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. While we are expecting to see AirPods 3 at next week’s event, they will more than likely be replacing or sitting alongside AirPods 2. That means AirPods Pro are still Apple’s most capable earbuds with active noise cancelling built-in alongside the expected true wireless connectivity. That’s on top of a workout-ready IPX4 water-resistance rating and as much as 24 hours of battery life. You’ll also find support for Apple’s Spatial Audio streaming as well as the latest lossless streaming features. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Not sold on Apple’s pro-model earbuds? Check out the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds while they are marked down to $50 at Amazon. While nearly as high-end a product, they provide even longer battery life at 28-hours and feature Anker’s HearID tech that “maps your hearing sensitivity at multiple frequencies and intelligently analyzes the results to give you a truly personalized listening experience.”

Then go check out deals on on Apple’s new collection of official MagSafe cases on sale from $41 as well as on its new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support and this morning’s deals on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with the Liquid Retina XDR display.

More on Apple AirPods Pro:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!