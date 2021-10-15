Treat your iPhone 13 to Apple’s official MagSafe Charger while it’s on sale for $20 (Reg. $39)

Update 10/15 @ 9:30 AM: A4C via eBay Daily Deals is offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $19.95 shipped in open box condition. Ships with a 30-day return period.

Verizon Wireless is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $29.99 shipped once added to your cart. Down from the usual $39 going rate, today’s offer beats the competing Amazon discount by $4 in order to deliver the third-best price to date that comes within $3 of our previous mention. If you’ve been taking the new iPhone 13 for a spin over the past few weeks and are finally ready to see what MagSafe is all about, today’s offer gives you a more affordable way to get in on the savings. Apple’s official charger lets you take full advantage of the 15W charging speeds with a design that lives up to its name by magnetically snapping onto the back of your device. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $17. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Two of the other official MagSafe accessories from Apple are also on sale right now and seeing equally as enticing offers. Most notably, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack has dropped to a new all-time low at $74 and is joined by the MagSafe Duo at $97.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!