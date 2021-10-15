Now’s your chance to score $280 off Dyson’s V11 Cordless Stick/Hand Vac at $320 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $319.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $600 brand new from Dyson and currently on sale for $330 in refurbished condition at Walmart, today’s offer is up to $280 off the new listing and the lowest price we can find. These refurbished listings are easily one of the best ways to bring a pricey Dyson vac home at a far more digestible price. This cord-free vacuum includes a combo and crevice tool as well as the handy docking station and the ability to transform into a handheld vacuum. It provides up to 60-minutes of wireless cleaning time as well as whole-machine filtration that “captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. More details below.

For something more affordable in the cordless stick vac category, check out the EUREKA RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum. It sells for $155 shipped at Amazon in brand new condition with up to 40 minutes of runtime, the ability to turn into a hand vac, and more.

Prefer to go the robotic route instead? Well, we have plenty of those on sale right now. Our latest Anker RoboVac roundup is filled with models starting from just $140 and you’ll find up to $100 off ILIFE models right now starting from just $120 right here.

More on the Dyson V11 Animal:

Twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum. High Torque cleaner head intelligently adapts to different floor types. Dyson Digital motor V11 helps deliver 40% more suction power than the Dyson V8 cord-free. Whole-machine filtration captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. Up to 60 minutes fade-free floor cleaning. Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used.

