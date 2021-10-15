JBL’s Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds plunge to new $75 all-time low (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering JBL’s Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds for $74.95 shipped. Down from the $150 going rate, today’s massive 50% discount is just enough to mark a new all-time low at a few cents under our previous mention. Designed to help you find your flow at the gym or day-to-day, these true wireless earbuds deliver 10-hours of uninterrupted listening which can be extended all the way to 30-hours with the included charging case. They also come prepared with IPX7 waterproofing, smart assistant support, and an ambient talkthrough setting so you can add some light background music to the world around you as well. HIt the jump to keep reading.

Don’t mind shopping outside of big brand names? Well, these popular TOZO T6 true wireless earbuds should get the job done and then some with IPX8 waterproofing and a 30-hour total battery life for just $35 shipped. While you’ll only get 6-hours of uninterrupted listening here as opposed to 10, these are still some rock-solid alternatives for anyone seeking a more affordable option.

For a more holistic listening experience, you’ll definitely want to check out these Philips Fidelio L3 ANC Pro+ headphones for $130 off. Alongside a 38-hour battery life, these hi-fi headphones provide a “natural, perfectly balanced” sound that’s meant for music lovers. But if you’d rather stick with earbuds specifically, then this Bose 48-hour sale is a great place to start.

JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds feature:

AMBIENT AWARE AND TALKTHRU: True wireless earbuds equipped with Ambient Aware for additional awareness in outdoor environments and TalkThru for easy conversation without taking out the wireless earbuds.

WATERPROOF: The IPX7 Waterproof rating on the wireless earbuds enables you to get through the toughest workout in any weather.

UPTO 30 HOURS BATTERY LIFE + SPEED CHARGE: Powers a week’s worth of workouts or a full day of fun with up to 10 hours in the wireless earbuds plus an additional 20 in the charging case. A 10 min rapid charge gets you back in the game for another full hour.

