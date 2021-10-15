Official Xbox Mini Fridge goes up for pre-order next week at $100

While Microsoft did give away a full-size model previously, the new Xbox Mini Fridge now has an official release date and price so everyone can try to score the coolest gaming collectible out there. After Microsoft poked fun at itself regarding the fridge-like shape of its new Xbox Series X console at launch, things have come full circle with the new Xbox Mini Fridge going up for pre-order next week. More details below.

Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders

The Xbox Mini Fridge looks a lot like the Xbox Series X with a dark exterior, air ventilation holes along the top, Xbox logo in the top left corner, and an Xbox-green interior. The two shelves inside hold up to 12 cans of your favorite gaming fuel alongside what appears to be some interior lighting to illuminate the contents.

Here are more details from Microsoft:

What started as a viral meme became a life-size reality when we created the world’s first-ever, fastest, and most powerful Xbox Series X Fridge, a 6-foot, 400 pound, 1:1 scale replica of our beloved console. But we didn’t stop there. After an all-out Twitter war and battle of the brands, Xbox came out on top with your votes, so we vowed to make your mini fridge memes a reality.

From there, you’ll find a DC adapter included with purchase so you can lug it wherever it is needed as well as a USB port on the front so it can double as a charging hub as well.

The new Xbox Mini Fridge will go up for pre-order on October 19, 2021, at various retailers for $99.99 shipped. You’ll find it at Target in the US as well as in Canada, Game in the UK, and Game Stop across the EU.

The mini fridge, created in partnership with Ukonic!, gives “Xbox and Chill” a whole new meaning. With LEDs and surface-features made to resemble the Xbox Series X, your friends will be amazed while their thirst is quenched!

9to5Toys’ Take

As far as I’m concerned, Microsoft nailed the look here. After the entire internet memes your big new flagship tech product because it looks like a fridge, this has to be one of the best ways to deal with it. While that price tag isn’t exactly the most affordable, it is a pretty epic fridge with a conversation-starting story behind it as well.

