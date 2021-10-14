Take smart control of your power bills, Sense Energy Monitor system now $259 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the Sense Energy Monitor system for $259 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $300, this is a solid $40 price drop, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year, and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the solar-ready model down at $309, which is $40 off the going rate. The Sense Energy Monitor system provides real-time data on your home’s energy use to help cut down costs and get a better idea of where your cash is going. You can track “how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on” with iOS/Android notifications and detailed monitoring of critical areas in the home. Head below for more details.

Another option for energy monitoring, despite it not being quite as comprehensive as today’s lead deal, is the BN-LINK WiFi Heavy Duty Smart Plug. This 4-pack sells for $26 Prime shipped and will provide usage stats for each of the outlets they are connected to in your home alongside all of the usual smart plug functionality you’re used to.

More on the Sense Energy Monitor system:

SEE WHAT’S UP. KNOW WHAT’S ON: Track how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on. Sense identifies patterns in your energy use to help your family be more efficient, informed, and secure.

MONITOR YOUR HOME’S ENERGY USE FROM ANYWHERE: Real-time data through our iOS, Android, and web apps.

AVOID DISASTER: Set custom notifications for critical devices, like your sump pump, well pump, or flat iron.

