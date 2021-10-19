Amazfit’s GTS 2 Smartwatch with 7-day battery life nears Amazon low at $130 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and B&H. Down from $180, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked, marking the second-best deal we’ve ever seen on this model. You’ll find Amazon Alexa built-in here, which allows you to easily ask questions, get translations, set alarms, timers, check the weather, or even control your smart home with simple voice commands. The battery is said to last up to seven days on a charge and you’ll even find an integrated GPS module here for fitness tracking. There are 90 sports modes to choose from and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters, as well. With its heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, and more, it’s also a solid fitness and health tracker in addition to being a feature-packed smartwatch. Head below for more.

We would recommend that you spend just a fraction of your savings on this 2-pack of replaceable bands. With both a stainless steel link and mesh design included in the purchase, you’ll have the ability to choose a band for any occasion. Coming in at just $17, it’s easy to recommend picking this up to give your watch a high-end look without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget to check out our fitness tracker guide, which we keep constantly updated with the best deals from around the web. There, you’ll find things like the Fitbit Luxe at a new low from $80, alongside the Amazfit T-Rex Pro at $130 from its normal$200 going rate. So, be sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently to see what deals we find each day.

More about the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch:

The Amazfit GTS 2 is a curved 1.65″ hd amoled screen, covered in 3d glass, boasts a crystal-clear 341ppi pixel density, the bezel-less design naturally transitions to the aluminum alloy watch body for an enhanced visual aesthetic.”

The GTS 2 is equipped with a powerful 246mah battery that can last 7 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you on your journeys and track your progress. Basic usage battery life-20 days. Heavy usage battery life-3.5 days

Amazfit GTS 2 includes 90 built-in sports modes and is waterproof to a depth of up to 50 meters. Intelligent recognition of 6 sports modes also eliminates the need to manually select the sports modes, so the watch is always ready for action.

