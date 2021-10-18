Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro AMOLED smartwatch is as rugged as they come at new low of $140

Amazon is now offering Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro Smartwatch for $139.99 shipped. Usually going for the $200 list price, today’s $60 savings mark a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. Sporting a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display, Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro fitness tracker is ready for weeks of adventure at a time with an impressive 18-days of battery life. The rugged body is ready for just about anything as well; with 10ATM waterproofing plus military-grade heat and cold resistance, you can swim with this thing through icy waters or brave blazing deserts as well as everything in between. You’ll find over 100 different sport modes onboard as well as sleep and stress monitoring, a heartrate sensor, and tons of other health-tracking metrics too. Head over to our recent review to see just what all the fuss is about, then head below for more options.

We’re also still tracking some great savings on Amazfit’s traditional T-Rex smartwatch down to $90. The watch itself isn’t quite as full-proof as the powerhouse you see above, but with 20-day battery life, 5ATM water-resistance, built-in GPS, alongside tons of sport and health functions, this is still a great option for anyone who doesn’t need the very toughest from Amazfit.

But for more of a smart-centric experience, you’ll definitely want to check out the deals that just dropped on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 down to an all-time low of $220. While not quite as budget-friendly as Amazfit’s fitness trackers, Samsung has packed a ton of exciting features into this 40mm smartwatch, like Google Assistant, YouTube Music, half a dozen sport modes, plus sleep, heart-rate, and other health monitoring features.

More on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro:

18-Day Ultra Long Battery Life: Go more and charge less with 18 days of battery life on a single charge

Military-Grade Toughness: Passed 15 Military Certified Test (MIL-STD-810G). Can withstand extreme temperatures and conditions

10 ATM Water Resistance: Withstand splashes, rain or snow, swimming, snorkeling, and other non-high speed water sports

