Fitbit Luxe delivers a premium fitness tracker from $80 (New low, Reg. $150)

HSN is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.99 shipped. New customers can drop an additional $20 off the sale price by applying code HSN2021 at checkout, bringing the total down to $79.99. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention and good for a total of $70 in savings. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

At its usual retail price, Fitbit Luxe is already one of the more compelling models on the market for bringing a fitness tracker to your wrist, let alone with the steep discount above. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make out for less, as the Wyze Band Fitness Tracker at $30 is an easy recommendation with a similar, albeit less premium design.

If you’d prefer more of a full-fledged smartwatch, we’re also tracking a notable discount on Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro at $140. Currently marked down to its lowest price yet, you’re looking at a more capable fitness tracking companion that offers an always-on AMOLED display, 18-day battery life, and over 100 different tracking modes. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

