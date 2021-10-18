Govee Smart Humidifier sees first discount at 25% off, now $41 shipped

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering its Smart Humidifier for $41.24 shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. With a typical price of $55, today’s deal shaves roughly $14 off and marks the first discount we have tracked. If you’re anything like me, when shopping for home gadgets you’re always on the lookout for smart solutions. With winter just around the corner, now is a great time to buy a humidifier and Govee has you covered with its new Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT-compatible device. Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth you’ll be able to tweak modes, timers, schedules, mist levels, and the list goes on. It operates at just 24 decibels, helping ensure this unit won’t disturb or distract you throughout the day.

If smart plugs will satisfy your needs, you can still score a couple of MoKo Wi-Fi offerings at $6 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 60% off coupon. These will make it a cinch to toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using either Alexa or Assistant.

Why stop there when there are a plethora of other deals in our smart home guide? Recent and notable additions there include HomeKit-ready LIFX color smart bulbs from $24, this Wi-Fi smart power strip for $15.50, and even the Sense Energy Monitor system at $259. Oh, and don’t forget that you can grab four meross HomeKit smart plugs at under $8 each.

Govee Smart Humidifier features:

Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, adjust the auto mode, custom mode, display off, timers, schedules, mist levels, safety lock through the app. And pair your humifier with Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT for hands-free convenience.

Avoid the risk of spillage and cleaning up the mess. The H7141 humidifier has an enhanced water tank design to easily pour water in and out, making for simple refilling and cleaning. Please don’t add water through the mist outlet.

