Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, once again ignoring Sony’s legal team

Dbrand has now unveiled a new, redesigned set of PlayStation 5 face plates, or Darkplates as they are officially known. The new designs come just days after legal action from Sony forced the brand to remove the previous-generation models from its website. But apparently Dbrand is at least a little bit more confident the updated PlayStation 5 face plate design “neutralizes any future infringement claims from Sony.” Head below for more details.

New Dbrand PS5 Darkplates

Back in February, Dbrand launched new set of PlayStation 5 face plates while literally daring Sony to sue them with marketing verbiage reading, “Go ahead, sue us.”

Well, that’s exactly what Sony did, effectively forcing the brand to remove the Darkplates from its website over infringement issues. However, these new models have apparently been in development since September, according to reports, and are just different enough to avoid the swift arm of the law as well as Sony’s wrath:

By creating a brand new design, Darkplates 2.0 successfully closes the loop on this dispute and neutralizes any future infringement claims from Sony.

The new models, available in matte black, a “retro gray,” and white, feature a slightly different, rounded design, ventilation, and more that doesn’t look exactly like the sharp wings found on the PS5 and the previous-generation Darkplates.

However, Dbrand as admittedly only complied with two of the three mandates Sony’s legal team passed along, suggesting these new designs might still be playing with fire. This is what Dbrand had to say about whether or not Sony would sue again over the new design:

The answer? Probably. The difference this time is that we’ve created an original design for which they have no basis to allege infringement. If they want to try, they’d better be ready to pay our legal fees.

The new PlayStation 5 face plates, or Darkplates, are now available for pre-order at $59. That’s a price that will jump up to $69 once the pre-sale phase is over, if they even make it that far.

If you dream of an all-black PlayStation 5 setup you better lock your order in now, before Sony steps in and shuts the whole thing down again. Now you just need to grab the Midnight Black PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset and matching DualSense Wireless Controller to complete the vibe.

