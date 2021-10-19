Sony’s XM4 Headphones deliver best-in-class ANC at new Amazon low of $248 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $248 shipped in several styles. Marking a new all-time low at $100 off, today’s discount beats previous mentions by $50 in order to offer the deepest savings to date. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Sony’s XM4 headphones are some of the most compelling cans on the market thanks to the best-in-class ANC. But if you can live with a more affordable package, the Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones arrive with a pretty notable feature set for the $130 price point. While the overall quality isn’t going to quite be on-par, this budget-focused alternative is certainly worth considering to make out for even less.

If you’d prefer to have a more room-filling listening experience, earlier this week saw Sony’s HomePod-like 360 Reality Speaker go on sale for one of the first times. Dropping to as low as $235.50, you’re looking at support for both Alexa and Assistant voice control alongside its hi-fi playback.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

