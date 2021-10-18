Sony’s HomePod-like 360 Reality Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speaker now starts from $235.50 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the Sony SRS 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $248 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $235.60 shipped. Regularly $300, this is at least 17% of the going rate, slightly below the Amazon all-time low with RedCard (matching without), and the best price we can find. This HomePod-looking home Bluetooth speaker also works over Wi-Fi and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant gear for voice control. The 360-degree audio array “spreads sound horizontally for wall-to-wall audio” while Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and built-in Spotify Connect make accessing your favorite playlists a breeze. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More deals and details below.

For something similar without the hefty price tag, take a look at the Tribit StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $120 shipped (hands-on review right here). This also provides 360-degree audio and 24-hour battery life, just don’t expect to get the built-in Wi-Fi features with this one. Or forget all of the fancy stuff and just score an OontZ Angle 3 Ultra for $34 and call it a day.

Then check out the new Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin speaker with AirPlay 2 as well as Sony’s new wearable speaker and wireless transmitter that pairs its ANC headsets with a TV. We also just recently got a fresh look at JBL’s latest Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speakers as well as details on the Nintendo Switch Bluetooth speakers and headset support. Hit up our Bluetooth speaker guide for even more.

More on the Sony SRS 360 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Wireless Speaker:

360 Reality Audio: Experience 360 Reality Audio sound creates a feeling of immersion that makes it feel like you are at a concert or in the recording studio with the artist.

Ambient Room Filling Sound: Fill your whole room with sound. Sound is diffused both horizontally and vertically to create the perfect atmosphere anywhere in your home.

Immersive Audio Enhancement & Sound Calibration: Utilizing Sony’s unique algorithm, traditional stereo tracks are processed to deliver ambient room filling sound, while sound calibration software adjust the speakers settings to be perfect for the room it is placed in.

