Score 5-lbs. of chocolate Muscle Milk Protein for $25.50 (Reg. $48) + CLIF bars, more up to 30% off

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of workout essentials, supplements, protein powders, health snacks, and more. You can now score the 4.94-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (Chocolate) for $25.65 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $48 or so at Amazon, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock up. You’re looking at up to 32 grams of protein per serving alongside 2 grams of fiber and a host of vitamins including A, C, and D. Head below for additional deals on protein powder and health snacks.
Amazon health essential and protein deals:
Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages to redeem the lowest possible prices, as detailed above.
- 16-pack CLIF BARS Sweet & Salty Variety Pack $14 (Reg. $20)
- 12-pack CLIF Nut Butter Bars $11.50 (Reg. $19)
- 40-pack Nuun Electrolyte Drink Tablets $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Vega One Organic Vanilla Meal Replacement $26.50 (Reg. $50)
- 12-pack Quest Nutrition Protein Bars $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- And even more from $10…
Speaking of protein shakes and the like, you might want to take a closer look at today’s deal on NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender/Juicer at 25% off the going rate. Then dive into some of the fitness tracking gear we have on sale including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, the Amazfit all-new GTS 3 Smartwatch, and the brand’s T-Rex Pro AMOLED smartwatch. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.
More on the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder:
- Contains (1) 494 pound cannister (about 32 servings) of muscle milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary
- 32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass
- The Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone
- Excellent source of calcium and vitamins A, C, & D.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!