Score 5-lbs. of chocolate Muscle Milk Protein for $25.50 (Reg. $48) + CLIF bars, more up to 30% off

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of workout essentials, supplements, protein powders, health snacks, and more. You can now score the 4.94-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (Chocolate) for $25.65 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $48 or so at Amazon, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock up. You’re looking at up to 32 grams of protein per serving alongside 2 grams of fiber and a host of vitamins including A, C, and D. Head below for additional deals on protein powder and health snacks.

Amazon health essential and protein deals:

Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages to redeem the lowest possible prices, as detailed above.

Speaking of protein shakes and the like, you might want to take a closer look at today’s deal on NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender/Juicer at 25% off the going rate. Then dive into some of the fitness tracking gear we have on sale including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, the Amazfit all-new GTS 3 Smartwatch, and the brand’s T-Rex Pro AMOLED smartwatch. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

More on the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder:

Contains (1) 494 pound cannister (about 32 servings) of muscle milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary

32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass

The Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone

Excellent source of calcium and vitamins A, C, & D.

