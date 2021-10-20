Pit Boss’ digital electric smoker takes fall BBQs to the next level at $110 (Reg. up to $250)

Walmart is offering the Pit Boss Silver Star 2-series Digital Electric Smoker for $110 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $249 direct and goes for $199 at Lowe’s with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This smoker makes it easy for you to stay warm indoors while still cooking a fantastic meal for the family, since the digital controller ensures a consistent temperature without you having to constantly check on it. With a 1,650W heating element, 515-square inches of cooking racks, and a digital controller, making it quite easy to use all around. The oversized wood chip tray even offers up to two hours of cooking per load, which means you likely won’t have to swap out the wood halfway through the process. Pit Boss is well-rated at Lowe’s. Head below for more.

Smoking meats requires a lot of forethought, like what flavor you want to impart when cooking. If you’re not sure which wood to use, consider buying this 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $36. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

Don’t forget about the Bella 6-quart steel touchscreen air fryer that’s on sale for $50 today only. Normally $110, that’s a $60 savings and keeps more than 50% in your pocket compared to its normal going rate. Plus, we have more deals from $27, so be sure to give our roundup a look for all the other ways you can save.

More on the Pit Boss Smoker:

There’s a new boss in town – introducing the Pit Boss 2 Series Digital Electric Smoker. Gone are the days when your smoker was just another black box. The 1650- watt Smoker features a large front window that eliminates the need for peek-a-boo cooking, 515 sq. inches of porcelain coated cooking racks, locking caster wheels, an easy to read digital controller, a meat probe, and a stunning silver finish. Its innovative design improves upon the features of a classic smoker by incorporating an elevated stand for easy loading and unloading, a multiple position racking system that ensures you’ll have enough room to smoke anything your heart (or stomach) desires.

