Bella 6-qt. steel touchscreen air fryer now $50 (Today only, Reg. $110) + more from $27

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel model 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $110 at Best Buy, you’re looking at as much as 55% off the going rate, a match for our previous mention on the steel model, and the lowest total we can find. The 6-quart capacity and adjustable temperature settings from 90- to 400-degrees are joined by a series of built-in preset cooking modes including air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate. All of which are controlled via the touchscreen controls that sit alongside the 60-minute timer, auto shut-off, and a stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Best Buy customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

More air fryer deals:

Hit up this morning’s Crest 3D Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrush deals, then head over to our home goods hub for more. There you’ll find deals on Shark’s flagship air purifier, yesterday offer on Halloween candy from $8.50 at Amazon, the new new Govee Smart Electric Space Heater, and NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender/Juicer.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6.3-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5.3 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!