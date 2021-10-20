Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cessabit, SnakeSnap!, Lock Notes Pro, more

It is now time for all of today’s best game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside today’s iOS and Mac app deals, we also have offers on Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case as well as Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and even more in our Apple deal hub. Highlights of today’s software price drops include titles like Cessabit, SnakeSnap!, Lock Notes Pro, RegEx Lab, Folder Icons, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Symmetry Drawing: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRE Vocabulary Cartoons: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Photo Art Filters: DeepStyle: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Cessabit:

Inspect each illustration for clues, tap objects for hints and solve complicated objectives. Beautiful line art environments combined with calming nature sounds will create a zen atmosphere perfect for relaxing. Complete levels after finding the correct answers to a set of questions. There is no time limit to complete levels.

