Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $33.50, Resident Evil 7 + Village $60, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted eBay seller Nation Wide Distributors (97.8% positive feedback from $179,000+) is now offering Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch for $33.50 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently on sale for $42 shipped at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a solid opportunity to bring it to your Switch library. This is the latest Paper Mario adventure for Switch with strategic, ring-based battles that “requires both puzzle-solving skills and a quick wit.” Players are tasked with helping Mario “battle evil Folded Soldiers, repair the damaged landscape, and try to free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly.” Head below for more including Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition, It Takes Two, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM 3: VR Edition, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- NEW Latest Xbox headsets hit Amazon all-time lows from $55
- Nintendo unveils $50 price tag for Switch Online N64 and SEGA
- Official Xbox Mini Fridge goes up for pre-order this week at $100
- Nintendo indie eShop sale from $5
- Happy Nintendo Switch OLED launch day! Where and when to buy
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition Bundle
- Also matched on PSN
- It Takes Two Xbox $26 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3: VR Edition PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $33 (Reg. $60)
- Or $40 physical
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $30 (Reg. $50)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K22 on Xbox One, PS4, and Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or Xbox Series S/X and PS5 versions $50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Switch $20 (Reg. $28+)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $50)
- Using code ADSWARIO
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $50)
- HITMAN 3 PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia: Trilogy PSN $33 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PSN $33 (Reg. $100)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSZLDA at checkout
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Party Superstars $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSMARIO
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $30 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSFCRY
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Donut County PSN $4 (Reg. $13)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles
HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch
PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station
Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset
Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to its new 1TB Xbox Game Drive
New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S controllers
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!